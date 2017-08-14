COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

August 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Denver, Durango, Fort Collins, White Supremacists

DENVER (AP) — Demonstrators are marching and waving signs in at least four Colorado cities after a white supremacist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

Rallies were held Sunday in Denver, Durango, Fort Collins and Lafayette.

stand with charlottesville 6vo frame 180 Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

Copter4 flew over the rally on Sunday (credit: CBS)

In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered beneath a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in City Park and then marched about two miles west to the state Capitol as an afternoon thunderstorm brought a brief rain shower.

They chanted and clapped for speakers on the Capitol steps.

march with charlottesville rmc raw frame 24534 Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

(credit: CBS)

In Fort Collins, marchers chanted “Everyone is welcome here. No hate, no fear.” One demonstrator’s sign said, “Make racists ashamed again.”

march with charlottesville rmc raw frame 4824 Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

(credit: CBS)

Protesters at a Durango intersection waved signs saying “Fight white supremacy” and “End racism.”

march with charlottesville rmc raw frame 8089 Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

(credit: CBS)

Demonstrators waved at motorists along a Lafayette street. One held a sign that said “Honk for peace!”

stand with charlottesville 6vo frame 480 Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

Copter4 flew over the march on Sunday (credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

