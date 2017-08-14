Demonstrators Across Colorado Protest White Supremacists

DENVER (AP) — Demonstrators are marching and waving signs in at least four Colorado cities after a white supremacist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

Rallies were held Sunday in Denver, Durango, Fort Collins and Lafayette.

In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered beneath a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in City Park and then marched about two miles west to the state Capitol as an afternoon thunderstorm brought a brief rain shower.

They chanted and clapped for speakers on the Capitol steps.

In Fort Collins, marchers chanted “Everyone is welcome here. No hate, no fear.” One demonstrator’s sign said, “Make racists ashamed again.”

Protesters at a Durango intersection waved signs saying “Fight white supremacy” and “End racism.”

Demonstrators waved at motorists along a Lafayette street. One held a sign that said “Honk for peace!”

