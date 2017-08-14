COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Rockies’ Bettis To Complete His Comeback By Starting Monday

August 14, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Chad Bettis, Colorado Rockies

MIAMI (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis will complete his comeback from chemotherapy for testicular cancer by starting Monday night’s game in Denver against Atlanta.

The 28-year-old Bettis finished his last round of treatment in May, two months after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had spread. He had surgery in November to remove the cancer, but it returned and he was forced to leave the team in March for chemotherapy.

rockies spring training spencer pkgs Rockies Bettis To Complete His Comeback By Starting Monday

Chad Bettis (credit: CBS)

The Rockies announced before their game Sunday at Miami that Bettis will rejoin the rotation.

“To see where he was when he was re-diagnosed, it was hard for us, because he was a big part of our team,” manager Bud Black said. “To see him go through what he has had to go through, and to see him work his butt off — a guy who had chemotherapy, and how that feels — to where he is now, what a great story for all of us. It has been just wonderful to watch.”

The game will be Bettis’ first since Sept. 30. He went 14-8 for the Rockies last year.

