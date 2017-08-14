Sold! Ranch With Privately Held Colorado 14er Now Off The Market

SAN LUIS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado 14er in Costilla County that was for sale for more than $100 million has been purchased.

The Cielo Vista Ranch is on the Colorado-New Mexico border east of the town of San Luis. The 83,000 acre property includes the 14,053 foot Culebra Peak in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, as well as 18 mountains that rise above 13,000 feet. Culebra Peak is the highest privately owned mountain in the world.

The details of the sale, which took place last week, and the name of the buyer are not being made public.

“The profile of the buyer is absolutely ideal. He is one who is a true conservationist and is deeply committed to preserving this national treasure and extraordinary resource. He truly appreciates and embraces the responsibility of ensuring this property remains a reflection of our state’s beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife and heritage for decades to come,” said listing ranch broker Jeff Hubbard in a prepared statement.