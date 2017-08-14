COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Closing Arguments Expected In Taylor Swift Groping Case

August 14, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: David Mueller, Groping Trial, KYGO, Taylor Swift

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial over allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift before a 2013 Denver concert.

The former DJ alleges in a competing federal lawsuit that the star’s mother and radio liaison tried to destroy his career.

taylor swift grammys necklace Closing Arguments Expected In Taylor Swift Groping Case

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

A federal judge ruled Friday that former DJ David Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career.

Identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift’s team reported the encounter to his bosses. He sought up to $3 million in damages. The judge ruled that he did not make a case for recovering that much money.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will consider her assault claim.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch