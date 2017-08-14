BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift awarded $1 in the groping trial involving a DJ from Denver (Full Story)

City Council Considers $1.8 Billion Contract For DIA Great Hall Project

August 14, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Albus Brooks, Denver International Airport, DIA, Great Hall, Jeppesen Terminal

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Council members are considering a proposed major renovation project at Denver International Airport’s main terminal.

The proposal, called the Great Hall Project would include a dramatic change to the layout inside the main terminal. It also includes a $1.8 billion price tag.

(credit: DIA)

Among other things, DIA wants to consolidate TSA checkpoints and airline ticket lobbies and move them to the sixth floor.

The plan also includes a private/public partnership with a Spanish multi-national company. As part of the contract, they would operate DIA for the next 34 years. The City of Denver would still own the airport.

(credit: DIA)

(credit: DIA)

The vote is scheduled for later tonight.

(credit: DIA)

