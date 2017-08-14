City Council Considers $1.8 Billion Contract For DIA Great Hall Project

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Council members are considering a proposed major renovation project at Denver International Airport’s main terminal.
The proposal, called the Great Hall Project would include a dramatic change to the layout inside the main terminal. It also includes a $1.8 billion price tag.
Among other things, DIA wants to consolidate TSA checkpoints and airline ticket lobbies and move them to the sixth floor.
The plan also includes a private/public partnership with a Spanish multi-national company. As part of the contract, they would operate DIA for the next 34 years. The City of Denver would still own the airport.
The vote is scheduled for later tonight.