Search For Gunman In Deadly Shooting At Cherry Creek State Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies continue to search for the gunman wanted in a deadly shooting at Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the west boat ramp inside Cherry Creek State Park just after 7 p.m. Sunday to assist park rangers in connection with the shooting. Shortly after, it was determined that deputies would take the lead in the investigation.

When deputies arrived, they found one man shot. He was rushed to the hospital. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man died from his injuries.

Family members told CBS4 News at the shooting victim is Jackson Chavez.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Additional Information from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office:

Investigators would like to speak with any other people who were in the park at the time and may information. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).