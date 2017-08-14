‘They Came Back With A Gun And Shot Him’: Search For Gunman Continues

By Tom Mustin

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a gunman in the deadly shooting at Cherry Creek State Park continued nearly 24 hours later.

Amber Hall spoke through tears after the murder of her best friend.

“He was an amazing person. He did not deserve this,” she told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Sunday night, Jackson Chavez was shot to death, while attending a cookout at Cherry Creek State Park. Jackson’s family told Hall what happened.

“He had gotten into an altercation with a couple of guys at the reservoir. They came back with a gun and shot him. He was just shot point blank in the chest. They couldn’t save him,” she said.

On Monday, crime scene tape lined the area where the shooting happened. Park rangers and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies offered little information about a suspect.

“He didn’t deserve that,” said Hall.

Chavez, 26, had moved to Colorado from California a year ago. He and Hall worked together at Noonan’s Sports Bar at the Heather Ridge Golf Club in Aurora.

Hall says Chavez had an infectious personality and made friends easily. She considered him a member of her family.

“Great loving person. He just wanted to be friends with everyone,” said Hall.

Hall has a picture of Chavez with her son, a child who she says will be devastated, “I have to go home tonight and tell my kids why Jackson is not here anymore. That’s not okay.”

Now after a senseless crime at a Sunday cookout, Hall is hoping for justice.

“I beg anybody who knows anything to please say something. Please find them, please. ”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any suspect information. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

