1947 Anti-Nazi Film Goes Viral After Charlottesville

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – A decades-old anti-Nazi video has gone viral in the wake of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

One person died and 19 others were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters Saturday after violent confrontations between white nationalists and counter protesters. Two state troopers also died when their helicopter crashed.

In response, a clip of “Don’t Be A Sucker” was posted to Twitter Saturday by a user named Michael Oman-Reagan.

1947 anti-fascist video made by US military to teach citizens how to avoid falling for people like Trump is relevant again. pic.twitter.com/vkTDD1Tplh — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 13, 2017

Since then, as of this writing, it has received nearly 200,000 likes and almost 150,000 retweets.

The full video was first published in 1947, two years after the end of World War II, but was first produced in 1943. It encourages people to “not allow the freedom or dignity of any man to be threatened by any act or word.”

The video opens with a man handing out pamphlets and yelling to a crowd about the threat to “real Americans” by people of color, foreigners, Catholics, and Freemasons.

RELATED: Gardner On Violence In Virginia: ‘This Is Domestic Terrorism’

“I see foreigners with money,” the man says. “I see Negroes holding jobs that belong to me and you. Now I ask you, if we allow this thing to go on, what’s going to become of us real Americans?”

A man in the crowd initially agrees with the speaker, but then, when a group he is apart of is targeted, he begins having second thoughts. A second man, an immigrant from Hungary, points out to him that, “in this country we have no ‘other people,’ we are American people.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump said “we must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.”

In the film, “The Hungarian reminds Mike that Germany was ‘a nation of suckers’ who allowed ‘crazy people; stupid fanatics’ to use prejudice to ‘cripple the nation.’ ‘We must guard everyone’s liberties, or we can lose our own.'”

“Let’s be selfish about it. Let’s forget about we and they. Let’s think about us,” the video concludes.