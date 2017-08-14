Bettis Pitches 7 Shutout Innings In His Big Return

DENVER (CBS4) – Chad Bettis pitched seven shutout innings on Monday night in his first big league action of the season.

The 28-year-old starting pitcher kept the Braves at bay in a pitcher’s duel at Coors Field until manager Bud Black decided to turn to the bullpen. Bettis allowed six hits, struck out two and didn’t walk any batters. Julie Teheran started on the mound for the Braves.

Bettis discovered a lump on his testicle last fall and underwent surgery to remove one of his testicles. He passed subsequent follow-up screenings and was healthy enough to report to spring training. But a regular screening on March 10 led to a biopsy being done, which revealed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

Bettis underwent nine weeks of chemotherapy but kept up his conditioning throughout. He was sent on a minor league rehab assignment July 13 and worked his way back to the rotation, much to the pleasure of his team.

Bettis led Colorado in starts (32), wins (14) and innings (186) last season. His best outing was a two-hit shutout against San Francisco on Sept. 5, and he was expected to anchor a young rotation this season before being diagnosed with cancer.

He comes back to a team holding onto the second NL wild card spot. Colorado was 21 games above .500 in June but has gone 18-26 since, so getting Bettis back gives the Rockies a chance to strengthen the rotation.

