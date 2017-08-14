COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 14. 2017

August 14, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: CBS4 Sports: Denver Broncos Notebook

On Monday the Broncos held their second to last practice in Denver before heading to San Francisco.

Injuries continue to be an issue as defensive lineman Jared Crick was hurt during 11-on-11 drills. Vance Joseph said after practice Crick was having back spasms, but will undergo an MRI.

(credit: CBS)

Derek Wolfe was not at practice on Monday. Wolfe has a severely swollen ankle and left practice on Saturday after getting tangled up with Menelik Watson.

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos will practice Tuesday morning before boarding a plane for joint practices with the 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

T.J. Ward did not practice again this morning. At this point it would be a surprise if T.J. was on the field Saturday night against the 49er.

(credit: CBS)

Paxton Lynch got the first team reps with the starting offense to begin practice. Lynch will get the start on Saturday, but both quarterbacks are expected to play a quarter to a quarter and a half much like they did against Chicago.

(credit: CBS)

