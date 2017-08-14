COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos Defensive End Jared Crick Latest Camp Casualty

August 14, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Billy Winn, Denver Broncos, Derek Wolfe, Jared Crick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Defensive end Jared Crick has been carted off the Denver Broncos practice field after apparently injuring his right leg during run drills Monday.

Crick’s injury comes 48 hours after the Broncos’ other starting defensive end, Derek Wolfe, was carted off the field with a sprained right ankle that could sideline him until the season opener next month.

Jared Crick (credit: CBS)

The Broncos have been hit hard along their rebuilt D-line this summer, losing defensive end Billy Winn to a torn right ACL in their preseason opener last week and Wolfe over the weekend. Also sidelined until September are nose tackle Kyle Peko (foot) and outside linebackers Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaq Barrett (hip).

Also, rookie receiver/returner Carlos Henderson underwent thumb surgery on Sunday.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

