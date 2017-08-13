Latest Forecast: Watching For T-storms

August 13, 2017 7:04 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) –  Lots of sunshine to start our Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies over the Front Range and Eastern plains.

Afternoon storm chances stay with most of the state for the last day of the weekend. For Denver and most of the Front Range storms will be isolated but, any that do develop this afternoon have the potential to reach severe levels.

state day 1 spc outlook3 Latest Forecast: Watching For T storms

The trend of 80s and late storms will continue through most of the week ahead. Some of the long term models are showing a drier pattern setting up over the region by next weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Watching For T storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Watching For T storms

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

