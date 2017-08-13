Graham Says GOP In Trouble If Obama’s Health Care Law Stands

August 13, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: healthcare, Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A GOP senator says all Republicans are in trouble politically if they’re unable to scrap former President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with a better one.

460308401 Graham Says GOP In Trouble If Obamas Health Care Law Stands

Senators Lindsey Graham (L) and John McCain ( credit – Brendan Smialowskis/AFP/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he doesn’t mind that President Donald Trump is upset with Republicans for failing to fulfill their seven-year-old pledge on a health overhaul.

Graham tells “Fox News Sunday” that if Republicans can’t deliver, “We’re all going to be in trouble, including the president.”

Graham’s also defending Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He says the Kentucky lawmaker is viewed by GOP senators as a “good solid leader.”

gettyimages 6986796501 Graham Says GOP In Trouble If Obamas Health Care Law Stands

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) (C) with Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) (L), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) (R) at the U.S. Capitol June 20, 2017 in Washington. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

McConnell tried but failed last month to replace the Affordable Care Act. Trump called the outcome “a disgrace” and suggested McConnell may have to think about stepping aside.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch