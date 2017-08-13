Woman Dies After Trying To Save Son in Clear Creek

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 31-year-old woman from Denver died in a tubing accident Sunday while trying to save her son.

According to a news release from the city of Golden, the woman, Amber Raye Presson, and her 11-year-old son entered Clear Creek west of 6th Avenue.

Shortly after entering, the boy’s tube capsized. His mother went into the water after him and was briefly able to save him, but both “were once again overcome by the water and kept going downstream,” states the release.

The mother screamed for help before going back under water. It’s believed she then struck her head on a rock and was knocked unconscious.

Bystanders pulled both the mother and son from the water just east of 6th Avenue. They began CPR. Golden Police officers and park rangers jumped into the effort until paramedics arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.