Colorado’s Gardner Joins Lawmakers Critical Of Pres. Trump’s Charlottesville Response

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The violent and deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, are stirring up emotions around the country as well as criticisms of the response from the White House.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence from many, many sides,” President Donald Trump said Saturday.

We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Colorado Senator Cory Gardner is among the lawmakers calling on the president to not just condemn the hate and bigotry, he also needs to “step up” and condemn white nationalism.

“Call this white supremacism,” Gardner said during an interview Sunday morning on CNN. “This is white nationalism evil and let the country hear it. Let the world hear it. It’s something that needs to come from the Oval Office. This White House needs to do it today.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked the Republican senator why he believes President Trump has yet to denounce white supremacists and Neo-Nazis, including in interviews past.

“This president has done so when people have driven trucks through crowds in Europe,” Gardner said. “He’s called it radical Islamic terrorism. He should use this opportunity today to say [Charlottesville] is terrorism. This is domestic terrorism.”

Gardner went on to say the issue shouldn’t be about political affiliation, rather “common sense” and “dignity for human life.” He added there is responsibility in all Americans to put an end to hate.

Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

“Let’s get to know our communities, let’s get to know one another,” Gardner said. “Let’s get to know the issues that drive all of us and then we can overcome this hate that seems to be festering right now and why this president needs to say enough is enough. Hatred and racism will not be tolerated.”

To watch the full interview, visit: http://cnn.it/2w3ynxG.