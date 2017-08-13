Arenado Leaves Game With Hand Injury, X-Rays Negative

MIAMI (AP) — Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado says he feared the worst when he took an 88-mph fastball on the left hand Sunday.

X-rays were negative, and the injury was diagnosed as a bruise, which took a little sting out of the pitch.

“Whenever you get hit in the hand, it scares you,” said Arenado, the major league leader with 100 RBIs. “It hurt real bad. It got real tight. That was my concern — how tight it was getting. Luckily it’s not broken, but it hurts a little bit.”

Arenado was hit by a pitch from Vance Worley. Following the Rockies’ 5-3 loss , Arenado said his hand was swollen and stiff, but he hopes to be sidelined for only a couple of days and avoid a stint on the disabled list.

The All-Star third baseman has missed only three games this season and is batting .311.



