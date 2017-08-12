Hundreds Face Off Ahead Of White Nationalist Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city’s downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

BREAKING: Virginia governor declares state of emergency in response to white nationalist rally. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2017

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler says he planned what he calls a “pro-white” rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

University of Virginia cancels all scheduled events on Saturday, effective at noon, amid Charlottesville protests https://t.co/mHIAopM7AT pic.twitter.com/zZMnvJqinT — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2017

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

