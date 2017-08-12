BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live on CBSN: Pres. Trump Reaction After Protests Turn Deadly In Virginia

Officer Injured Along Colorado Classic Route

August 12, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Classic, Denver Police, Speer Boulevard, Velorama Festival

DENVER (CBS4)– A police officer in Denver was apparently injured while trying to stop some motorcyclists from crossing into the Colorado Classic bike race on Saturday evening.

The officer was struck by a motorcycle after its rider lost control of the motorcycle.

The officer was injured along Speer Boulevard near Zuni and rushed to the hospital along with a motorcyclist. The officer’s condition is unknown.

A second motorcyclist was taken into custody at 32nd and Federal Boulevard. The investigation continues.

dpd officer injured Officer Injured Along Colorado Classic Route

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Classic is a professional bike race – a four stage event in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge, and culminating this weekend with two days in Denver with the Velorama Festival in RiNo. The race features some of the best athletes in professional cycling.

colorado classic Officer Injured Along Colorado Classic Route

(credit: CBS)

