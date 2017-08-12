Officer Injured Along Colorado Classic Route

DENVER (CBS4)– A police officer in Denver was apparently injured while trying to stop some motorcyclists from crossing into the Colorado Classic bike race on Saturday evening.

The officer was struck by a motorcycle after its rider lost control of the motorcycle.

BREAKING: Denver PD officer possibly injured, after motorcyclist allegedly looses control of bike. Witness said bike flew, striking officer pic.twitter.com/mxhPKFfHxk — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) August 12, 2017

The officer was injured along Speer Boulevard near Zuni and rushed to the hospital along with a motorcyclist. The officer’s condition is unknown.

#Alert (1/2): Officer hit & injured after trying to stop 4 motorcycles riding on closed Colorado Classic race route. Officer & motorcyclist pic.twitter.com/DJ9YzjECi7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 12, 2017

#Alert (2/2): …taken to hospital. A 2nd motorcyclist was taken into custody at 32nd/Federal. Incident remains under investigation. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 12, 2017

A second motorcyclist was taken into custody at 32nd and Federal Boulevard. The investigation continues.

The Colorado Classic is a professional bike race – a four stage event in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge, and culminating this weekend with two days in Denver with the Velorama Festival in RiNo. The race features some of the best athletes in professional cycling.