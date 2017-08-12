Global Fest Brings World Cultures To Aurora

AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – The City of Aurora’s annual Global Fest is a celebration of cultures from around the world. Global Fest runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th at the Aurora Municipal Center.

Music is a major attraction at Global Fest. The main stage will feature six acts this year, and the headline act is Grammy award winning reggae band, Morgan Heritage. On the community stage, local groups will do an international fashion show and cultural performances.

Fest-goers can taste their way around the world through 11 food vendors and the World Beer Market. Food offerings include West African kebabs, Venezuelan arepas, authentic Nigerian cuisine, empanades, falafels, and gelato.

The Aurora History Museum will be open with it’s new exhibit “Picture Me Here: Stories of Hope and Resilience by Immigrants and Refugees”. The exhibit runs through September 22nd.

Parking and admission to Global Fest is free.