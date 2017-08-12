CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/12

Broncos back to work for their final training camp practice open to fans.

The team practicing in full pads just over 36 hours after their first pre-season game.

That decision will certainly be called into question after Derek Wolfe was injured during the first team drill and left practice on a cart. It appeared to be a right leg injury.

The music at practice stopped and most of the team took a knee as he was attended to.

Wolfe had 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year and is a huge part of the Broncos run defense and pass rush.

Other injuries on the defense already include Shane Ray, Shaq Barrett and Billy Winn.

Offensive lineman Menelik Watson was also banged up on the play, but stayed at practice and returned to drills a few minutes later.

Broncos will also practice Monday (in the past that practice has been open to sponsors) and then travel to San Francisco on Tuesday for two practices with the 49ers and the 2nd pre-season game on Saturday.

Paxton Lynch is still schedule to start.