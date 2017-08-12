CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/12

Broncos back to work for their final training camp practice open to fans.
The team practicing in full pads just over 36 hours after their first pre-season game.
That decision will certainly be called into question after Derek Wolfe was injured during the first team drill and left practice on a cart. It appeared to be a right leg injury.
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe warms up Saturday morning at the beginning of practice.
The music at practice stopped and most of the team took a knee as he was attended to.
Wolfe had 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year and is a huge part of the Broncos run defense and pass rush.
Other injuries on the defense already include Shane Ray, Shaq Barrett and Billy Winn.
Broncos veteran safety T.J. Ward sits out Saturday morning’s practice with an injury. ( credit – CBS4)
Offensive lineman Menelik Watson was also banged up on the play, but stayed at practice and returned to drills a few minutes later.
Broncos will also practice Monday (in the past that practice has been open to sponsors) and then travel to San Francisco on Tuesday for two practices with the 49ers and the 2nd pre-season game on Saturday.
Paxton Lynch is still schedule to start.
Denver Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph oversees Saturday morning’s practice. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller clapping with Training Camp fans Saturday morning. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis. (credit –
CBS4)
Denver Broncos rookie safety Jamal Carter. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (R) blocks linebacker Brandon Marshall during Saturday morning’s practice. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos running back Juwan Thompson (R) blocks linebacker Corey Nelson during Saturday morning’s practice. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos rookie offensive lineman Garrett Bolles (R) blocks during Saturday morning’s practice. ( credit – CBS4)
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson. ( credit – CBS4)