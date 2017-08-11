Festival Combines Bike Race, Concerts, Market

August 11, 2017 9:36 PM
Filed Under: Bicycle Race, Breckenridge, Colorado Classic, Death Cab For Cutie, Epic Brewing Company, Velorama Festival, Wilco

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– Small businesses hope to be the biggest beneficiaries from the Velorama Festival.

Velorama accompanies the new Colorado Classic professional bike race – a four stage event in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge, and culminating this weekend with two days in Denver. The race features some of the best athletes in professional cycling.

colorado classic

(credit: CBS)

Eric Matelski from Epic Brewing Company says the race has put the growing RiNo neighborhood in the spotlight and could change the way sport holds events.



(credit: CBS)

“”It’s setting the tone around the world as how people will view this sport,” says Matelski.



CBS4's Stan Bush interviews Eric Matelski from Epic Brewing Company

Velorama is hoping to provide an anchor to the race that keeps spectators near the start/finish line well beyond the time of the race itself.



(credit: CBS)

Musical acts Wilco and Death Cab For Cutie are headlining the event that also includes vendors from the Denver Flea Market and dozens of food trucks.



(credit: CBS)

Wendy Padaguan owns CBD, a coconut/cannabis skincare company, she hopes will break out with more than 20,000 people expected to attend.



CBS4's Stan Bush interviews CBD owner Wendy Padaguan

“We’re reaching people outside our normal demographic,” says Padaguan. “Knowing that they’re not all from Denver we know we can reach across the country.”

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

