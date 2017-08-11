Trump Threatens Military Action Against Venezuela

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump says military action against Venezuela is possible after President Nicolas Maduro’s power grab.
Maduro has made moves in recent days to consolidate his power. Mr. Trump has responded by calling the man a “dictator.”
“The people are suffering and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela including a possible military option, if necessary,” President Trump said to reporters at his New Jersey golf club on Friday.
The United States, under the direction of the Trump administration, has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and other former Venezuelan officials.
