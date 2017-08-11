Is Parker The Next Hollywood?

By Shaun Boyd

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new $750 million venture in Colorado could put the state back on the movie making map.

Redbarre Media and Technology announced it will develop a 70-acre campus in Parker just south of E-470 near South Chambers Road.

Gov. John Hickenlooper says it will be the most advanced digital media and technology facility in the country. The location will draw not only film companies but also TV producers and video game makers to the state.

Redbarre CEO Don Levy is the mastermind behind the project that includes a 75,000 square foot world-class sound stage, recording studios, outdoor performance venues and high-speed data center.

“The campus becomes a highly unique entertainment, media, technology and retail destination,” said Levy, “The likes of which doesn’t exist anywhere in Colorado or the region.”

Levy, whose client list includes names like Coca-Cola, The Who and Woody Allen, says digital media, television and film production companies will flock here, despite the state’s meager financial incentives.

“They come, they shoot – you have a great location that’s very obvious – and then they go home to post, to store, and to distribute so that’s what we aim to change.”

The state’s film commissioner says there’s no lack of interest, “Colorado is the easiest sell you can imagine. Nobody doesn’t like our brand.”

The state’s technology and telecom sectors – among the top five in the country – are also a draw says Hickenlooper, along with a burgeoning arts sector.

“My belief is Redbarre is going to be a catalyst that will keep this momentum – not only keep it going – but help it to accelerate,” said Hickenlooper.

Levy says he doesn’t see Colorado as the next Hollywood, but its own media and entertainment mecca.

“I like to think of this as the first day of the next generation of digital media creation unlike anything that’s been done in Hollywood or New York or Jersey or London. So, the real idea is to really be an innovative campus where people can come and take off the shackles of bandwidth limitations, capacity limitation, storage limitation, whatever, and get to work,” said Levy.

The campus is set to open in 2020 and Levy says major production companies in New York and Los Angeles have already expressed interest in relocating here.

