Deadly Oil Tank Explosion Caused By Pipe Installment

August 11, 2017 4:34 PM
MEAD, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators have revealed what caused a deadly oil tank explosion near Mead in May. One worker was killed and three others hurt.

It happened at an oil tank battery, a collection of tanks that receive crude oil from a well, that were installed about five years ago.

Investigators say workers installing a replacement pipeline at the site caused the blast. The trench they were standing in was filled with combustible items and flames erupted when they welded a new pipe into place.

Anadarko Petroleum operates the battery, which was not in operation at the time of the explosion.

A burning oil well in Weld County (credit: CBS)

OSHA could still fine the company is any unsafe working conditions are revealed during their investigation.

The site of the explosion and fire in Mead (credit: CBS)

Investigators at the oil tank battery that caught fire (credit: CBS)

