Deadly Oil Tank Explosion Caused By Pipe Installment

MEAD, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators have revealed what caused a deadly oil tank explosion near Mead in May. One worker was killed and three others hurt.

It happened at an oil tank battery, a collection of tanks that receive crude oil from a well, that were installed about five years ago.

Investigators say workers installing a replacement pipeline at the site caused the blast. The trench they were standing in was filled with combustible items and flames erupted when they welded a new pipe into place.

Anadarko Petroleum operates the battery, which was not in operation at the time of the explosion.

OSHA could still fine the company is any unsafe working conditions are revealed during their investigation.