2 Die In Accident That Shuts Down Highway

August 11, 2017 9:14 AM
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in an accident Friday morning.

It happened at about 2:14 a.m. on Highway 287 near Oxford Road.

That’s just south of Longmont.

Drivers in two cars, a male and a female, both died in the accident.

Deputies say they were the only victims involved in the crash, as they had no passengers.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The highway was closed in both directions to Pike Road for several hours, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

