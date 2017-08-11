Latest Forecast: Foggy To Stormy Friday

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – With the moisture left behind from Thursday’s thunderstorms the morning will start out with low clouds and fog for many areas of the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Friday. As the morning goes on the fog will gradually erode away making way for partly cloudy skies.

There will be another round of afternoon thunderstorms across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. The storms will be more isolated in nature. But, some of the storms that do develop could be severe. With hail, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts.

This trend will continue through the weekend with Denver highs near 80 and late day storms popping each afternoon.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!