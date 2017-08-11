Fourth New Airline Since April Coming To DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – Another new airline is coming to Denver International Airport.

This will be the fourth new airline to announce service to DIA since April.

In the middle of that month, Copa Airlines announced nonstop service between Denver and Panama City.

Service to the Central American city is supposed to begin Dec. 11 of this year.

In July, Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air announced new service to Zurich, which will begin in June, 2018.

That will be a twice-weekly service, which is estimated to bring more than $21 million to the state.

Also in July, Norwegian Air announced new nonstop service from Denver to Paris, France, with routes also servicing London’s Gatwick Airport.

Norwegian plans to have the routes to Paris begin in the spring of 2018, operating twice weekly, with prices starting as low as $229 each way.

The fourth new international airline for DIA will be announced Monday morning.

It will be the airport’s 10th foreign-flag carrier.

As to who it will be, the only hint DIA is currently providing is that the carrier will provide “nonstop service to a popular city in DEN’s second-largest international market.”