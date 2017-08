Judge Throws Out DJ's case Against Taylor Swift In Groping TrialJudge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift in groping trial, says he can't prove the pop star got him fired.

Kipling Reopens After 2nd Water Main Break In Same AreaA second water main break closed lanes of Kipling Street on Friday morning. All lanes of Kipling reopened just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Colorado Classic Aims To Fill Void For Bike Race FansWhen the U.S. Pro Challenge cancelled the iconic bicycle race, fans were hoping something would come in and fill the void left behind. The Colorado Classic seems to be doing just that.