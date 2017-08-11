Cabela’s Is Latest Target In String Of Gun Store Robberies

By Jeff Todd

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– After a slower month in July, bandits are once again making gun shops their target.

Thursday morning criminals drove a stolen car into the Cabela’s store in Lone Tree. About 20 firearms were taken.

Since the beginning of the year the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says 150 guns have been stolen from around the Denver Metro area.

A map of the locations CBS4 has covered shows many stores around the C-470 corridor have been the targets, some more than once.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility one person or group is responsible for all the robberies, but also looking at the possibility of multiple suspects.

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest on any of the smash and grab incidents.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.