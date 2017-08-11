New Superintendent Taking Command Of US Air Force Academy

August 11, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Jay Silveria, Michelle Johnson

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A new superintendent is taking command at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria will succeed Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson in a ceremony Friday. Johnson is retiring after four years.

Silveria has been nominated for promotion to lieutenant general, the required rank for the job.

He is a 1985 graduate of the academy. His previous assignment was deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. He was also deputy commander of the Combined Air Force Air Component, Central Command, Southwest Asia.

gettyimages 537651044 New Superintendent Taking Command Of US Air Force Academy

US Air Force Academy (credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Silveria has nearly 4,000 hours of flight time including combat missions over the Balkans and Iraq. He served as vice commander at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

Aircraft he has piloted include the F-15E and F-35 fighter jets and the HH-60 helicopter.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch