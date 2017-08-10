Von Miller Out For Preseason Opener

CHICAGO (CBS4) – The biggest name on the Denver Broncos won’t be on the field in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Bears.

Linebacker Von Miller will not play in tonight’s game, CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer reports.

Von Miller stretching out on the field. Will not play in tonight's game. #4Broncos pic.twitter.com/23Jb9iuP0f — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 10, 2017

Miller, who traveled with the team to the Windy City, still stretched out with them ahead of the game, which starts at 6 p.m.

“Not surprised Von Miller won’t play tonight in Chicago,” Spencer tweeted. “Certainly not worth the risk with that position already thin.”

Not surprised Von Miller won't play tonight in Chicago. Certainly not worth the risk with that position already thin. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 10, 2017

The next chance for Miller to be in the lineup is against the San Francisco 49ers, when the Broncos travel to the Bay Area for a game on Saturday, Aug. 19.