Von Miller Out For Preseason Opener

August 10, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Von Miller

CHICAGO (CBS4) – The biggest name on the Denver Broncos won’t be on the field in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Bears.

Linebacker Von Miller will not play in tonight’s game, CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer reports.

Miller, who traveled with the team to the Windy City, still stretched out with them ahead of the game, which starts at 6 p.m.

“Not surprised Von Miller won’t play tonight in Chicago,” Spencer tweeted. “Certainly not worth the risk with that position already thin.”

The next chance for Miller to be in the lineup is against the San Francisco 49ers, when the Broncos travel to the Bay Area for a game on Saturday, Aug. 19.

