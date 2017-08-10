Surveillance Video Released Of 16th Street Mall Shooting

August 10, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: 16th Street Mall, 16th Street Mall Shooting, Branden Maciel, Denver Police, Sherrie Maciel

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are still looking for a man who shot another man on Denver’s 16th Street Mall. Officers released surveillance video of the shooting. It happened on July 23rd at 2:30 a.m. at 16th and Arapahoe St. where there are a lot of people, and cameras watching.

The surveillance video shows a man chasing down another man and shooting him in the back. The victim in the case is Branden Maciel, 39.

“I got a call from Denver Health here, not telling me that he was dead or alive, just to come down here,” said Sherrie Maciel, the victim’s mother.

Maciel was shot once, badly damaging his liver. He’s needed multiple surgeries, and his family is still cautious about his recovery. Police are asking for help to catch the shooter because Maciel blacked out during the incident.

“He doesn’t remember anything. Nothing. I’ve asked him, and he’s going, ‘What happened?’” his mother told CBS4.

Denver Police say the incident began with an altercation on 15th Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets, a chase ensued before the shot was fired. Police have limited information about the suspect. In the meantime, Maciel continues to recover.

“It’s been very stressful, not knowing if he’s going to make it or not,” his mother explained.

Please call Crime Stoppers with any information that could identify this suspect.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers:  (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP or text to: 274637 (Crimes) Then Title DMCS And Enter Your Message.

