Snapping Turtle Rescued From Colorado Road

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – That’s no rock. That’s a…snapping turtle?
In an area of Colorado accustomed to finding rocks in the roadway, a passer-by encountered a snapping turtle on the pavement this week.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, the 20-pound turtle was removed from the road and handed over to police.
Snapping turtles are common in Colorado, says Jennifer Churchill of Colorado Parks & Wildlife. They are usually found near waterways or traveling from one water source to another.
But not, usually, on pavement.
“This big guy was released in a safe place unharmed,” concluded the FCSO post.