Snapping Turtle Rescued From Colorado Road

August 10, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Canon City, Colorado, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Fremont County Sheriff's Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – That’s no rock. That’s a…snapping turtle?

In an area of Colorado accustomed to finding rocks in the roadway, a passer-by encountered a snapping turtle on the pavement this week.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, the 20-pound turtle was removed from the road and handed over to police.

Snapping turtles are common in Colorado, says Jennifer Churchill of Colorado Parks & Wildlife. They are usually found near waterways or traveling from one water source to another.

But not, usually, on pavement.

“This big guy was released in a safe place unharmed,” concluded the FCSO post.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch