Search Is On For Robbery Suspect

August 10, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Bank Robbery, Bank Robbery Suspect, Citywide Bank

CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, August 9th at 5:00 p.m. at the Citywide Bank on East Arapahoe Road.

arapahoe robbery 1 from arapco so Search Is On For Robbery Suspect

(credit Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a white long sleeve shirt with black track pants. He also had on black latex gloves, sunglasses, and a dark hat.

arapahoe robbery 2 from arapco so Search Is On For Robbery Suspect

(credit Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

