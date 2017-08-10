Search Is On For Robbery Suspect

CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect.
The robbery happened on Wednesday, August 9th at 5:00 p.m. at the Citywide Bank on East Arapahoe Road.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a white long sleeve shirt with black track pants. He also had on black latex gloves, sunglasses, and a dark hat.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.