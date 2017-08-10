Man Charged With Murder Of Woman In Random Attack

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has been charged with murdering a woman in her Five Points apartment in a random attack.

Crtistina Weir, 28, was found dead on July 31.

Police say Esstefan Hamlin stabbed her to death and then stole her car.

Weir was found face down in the hallway of her apartment.

A neighbor said there had been an issue recently with transients breaking into the small apartment complex’s laundry room. A neighbor would eventually identify the suspect as the same man seen in the laundry room the night Weir died.

Court documents say 24-year-old Esstefan Hamlin was seen driving around Denver and Aurora in Weir’s car between July 31 and August 1. Detectives began following Hamlin and eventually arrested him.

His own mother called police when she noticed him in a car she had never seen before.

Hamlim is charged by the District Attorney with burglary, murder, trespassing, and theft.