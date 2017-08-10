Man Charged With Murder Of Woman In Random Attack

August 10, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: Cristina Weir, Denver Police Department, Esstefan Hamlin, Five Points Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has been charged with murdering a woman in her Five Points apartment in a random attack.

Crtistina Weir, 28, was found dead on July 31.

cristine weir 2 go fund me Man Charged With Murder Of Woman In Random Attack

Cristina Weir (credit: GoFundMe.com)

Police say Esstefan Hamlin stabbed her to death and then stole her car.

Weir was found face down in the hallway of her apartment.

five points death 6vo transfer frame 63 Man Charged With Murder Of Woman In Random Attack

(credit: CBS)

A neighbor said there had been an issue recently with transients breaking into the small apartment complex’s laundry room. A neighbor would eventually identify the suspect as the same man seen in the laundry room the night Weir died.

Court documents say 24-year-old Esstefan Hamlin was seen driving around Denver and Aurora in Weir’s car between July 31 and August 1. Detectives began following Hamlin and eventually arrested him.

esstefan c hamlin Man Charged With Murder Of Woman In Random Attack

Esstefan Hamlin (credit: Denver Police Department)

His own mother called police when she noticed him in a car she had never seen before.

Hamlim is charged by the District Attorney with burglary, murder, trespassing, and theft.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch