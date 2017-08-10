Latest Forecast: Heavy Duty Storms Possible

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Two weather systems will be affecting the state for Thursday. The first is a little disturbance that produced a few early morning showers and thunderstorms across the state including parts of the Denver metro area. As these move out and the eastern plains see a little heating during the middle of the day this will provide a little instability for afternoon thunderstorms to get going.

That instability along with an afternoon cold front will fire afternoon and evening thunderstorms up over many areas of the state. There is a chance that some of the eastern plains storms could be severe. With heavy rain, up to 1 inch diameter hail and winds up to 60 mph possible.

More storms are possible Friday with a slight chance for hail to develop again. Over the weekend there will be a lot more early sunshine with only isolated afternoon storms.

