Latest Forecast: Heavy Duty Storms Possible

August 10, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Two weather systems will be affecting the state for Thursday. The first is a little disturbance that produced a few early morning showers and thunderstorms across the state including parts of the Denver metro area. As these move out and the eastern plains see a little heating during the middle of the day this will provide a little instability for afternoon thunderstorms to get going.

That instability along with an afternoon cold front will fire afternoon and evening thunderstorms up over many areas of the state. There is a chance that some of the eastern plains storms could be severe. With heavy rain, up to 1 inch diameter hail and winds up to 60 mph possible.

state day 1 spc outlook Latest Forecast: Heavy Duty Storms Possible

More storms are possible Friday with a slight chance for hail to develop again. Over the weekend there will be a lot more early sunshine with only isolated afternoon storms.

5day Latest Forecast: Heavy Duty Storms Possible

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Heavy Duty Storms Possible

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch