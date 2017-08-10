Rain Seeps Through Roof Of Frisco Surgery Center

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – When Peak One Surgery Center Administrator Michaela Halcomb walked through the door into the operating room Tuesday night, it was “raining from the ceiling.”

Heavy rains penetrated through a temporary tarp on the surgery center roof that was being replaced at the time, causing tens of thousands in damages and forcing the center to close down until at least Tuesday.

It’s the worst possible situation for the only surgery center in Summit county, workers there tell us.

“Within five minutes it was pouring down like it was raining inside,” Halcomb told CBS4 as we toured the damage.

They don’t have an exact figure on what the damage will cost but they know it has inconvenienced many of their patients. At least 30 surgeries have been rescheduled or moved to other operating rooms in the state.

Now it’s up to specialized clean-up crews to make repairs and get the operating rooms back open.