Retired Assistant Principal Killed In Crime Spree Accident

DENVER (CBS4) – A retired assistant principal was hit and killed Tuesday in a chaotic crime spree.
Investigators say 66-year-old Ernest Gurrini was killed Tuesday near 40th Avenue and Havana Street.
Police arrested 26-year-old Eric Ukuni, who they say used a stolen truck to hit the former school worker.
Ukuni admitted, police say, to being on a mission to kill at least three people while crashing into cars.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Gurrini, he “was a husband, a son, a father, a grandfather, and just an all around amazing man.”
The fund is meant to help with the expenses for his memorial.