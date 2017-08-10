Retired Assistant Principal Killed In Crime Spree Accident

August 10, 2017 7:27 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A retired assistant principal was hit and killed Tuesday in a chaotic crime spree.

Investigators say 66-year-old Ernest Gurrini was killed Tuesday near 40th Avenue and Havana Street.

Ernest Gurrini (credit: GoFundMe.com)

Police arrested 26-year-old Eric Ukuni, who they say used a stolen truck to hit the former school worker.

eric ukuni Retired Assistant Principal Killed In Crime Spree Accident

Eric Ukuni (credit: Denver Police Department)

Ukuni admitted, police say, to being on a mission to kill at least three people while crashing into cars.

40th havana auto ped 12vo frame 180 Retired Assistant Principal Killed In Crime Spree Accident

(credit: CBS)

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Gurrini, he “was a husband, a son, a father, a grandfather, and just an all around amazing man.”

The fund is meant to help with the expenses for his memorial.

