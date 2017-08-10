Invasive Bug That Kills Ash Trees Found In 4th Colorado City

August 10, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Emerald Ash Borer, Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado forestry officials say an invasive insect that kills ash trees has been found in Lafayette, the fourth city in the state where it’s been discovered.

Officials said Wednesday the emerald ash borer was found in a tree on private land. It has also been found in Boulder, Gunbarrel and Longmont.

All four communities are in Boulder County.

The Colorado Emerald Ash Borer Response Team, which includes federal, state and local agencies, says its unclear if the insect got to Lafayette on its own or if it was accidentally brought by humans.

watch your ash 1 Invasive Bug That Kills Ash Trees Found In 4th Colorado City

An Emerald Ash Borer Beetle (credit: Colorado State Forest Service)

The team estimates that at least 15 percent of urban and community trees in the state are ash species that can be killed by the pest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the insect has been found in 30 states.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch