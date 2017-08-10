Invasive Bug That Kills Ash Trees Found In 4th Colorado City

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado forestry officials say an invasive insect that kills ash trees has been found in Lafayette, the fourth city in the state where it’s been discovered.

Officials said Wednesday the emerald ash borer was found in a tree on private land. It has also been found in Boulder, Gunbarrel and Longmont.

All four communities are in Boulder County.

The Colorado Emerald Ash Borer Response Team, which includes federal, state and local agencies, says its unclear if the insect got to Lafayette on its own or if it was accidentally brought by humans.

The team estimates that at least 15 percent of urban and community trees in the state are ash species that can be killed by the pest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the insect has been found in 30 states.

