Colorado Man Found Dead In Elevator Called For Help Twice

August 10, 2017 2:29 PM
DENVER (AP) — An elderly Colorado man found dead in a parking garage elevator had pushed the emergency button twice but got no response.

The Denver Post reports that the decomposing body of 82-year-old Isaak Komisarchik was found last week after multiple residents of a Denver apartment complex reported a terrible stench. Elevator repair workers found the body.

Isaak Komisarchik (credit: Denver Police)

Komisarchik pushed the emergency button twice during an 8-minute span on July 6, but got no response despite Denver code requiring elevator operators to monitor emergency notifications around the clock. The garage had been closed for renovation, and the elevator was not in service.

Denver Fire Department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley told the newspaper that an investigation is underway into why the man’s calls went unanswered. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

