Billboard Posted To Find Son’s Killer: ‘Please Come Foward’

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother hopes a new billboard will help Aurora police find the suspects responsible for murdering her son.

Travis Mason was shot to death while working as a security guard at Green Heart Dispensary in Aurora last summer.

The billboard will be front and center for thousands of commuters along I-25, near 104th Avenue in Northglenn, as a reward for information about the murder grows to $55,000.

“I miss [Travis’] smile, his laughter, his jokes, and our conversations,” said Travis’ mother, Priscilla Dominguez. “I really miss our conversations.”

Two masked men gunned down the former Marine, and father of three. The suspects are still on the loose.

“I believe in my heart that there are people that know,” Dominguez told CBS4’s Andrea Flores.

Dominguez reached out to Mile High Outdoor Advertising to buy billboard space this week.

When they learned about his tragic death, they provided the advertisement for free.

“I was literally in tears because the generosity and the kindness from the community is amazing,” said Dominguez.

With new eyes expected to pass by surveillance photos of the suspects, Travis’ mom hopes the billboard will bring her one-step closure to justice for her son.

“Please come forward so my family can have some closure, so we can have some answers, and so we can get these people off the street,” Dominguez said.

Mile High Outdoor Advertising plans to roll out other billboards, with reward information, across the metro.

