Disney Adds Another Performance of ‘Frozen’

DENVER (CBS4) – Disney Theatricals is adding an additional performance to the preview run of “Frozen” here in Denver.

“I know this is crazy, but the first preview is Thursday night, the 17th, and we were going to take the next day off. But we’re on a roll. And so, we thought, ‘Let’s just put that performance that we were going to take off and rehearse that day, let’s invite an audience to join us, so we can stay on the roll that we’re on now.’ And get a couple of performances under our belt, so we can really feel like we know what we have,” said Thomas Schumacher, president and producer at Disney Theatrical Productions.

Disney Theatrical Productions has been in Denver developing the Broadway bound musical ‘Frozen’. The show opens for previews next week and runs through October 1st at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

“How’s it all coming together?” asked CBS4 Critic-At-Large Greg Moody.

“It’s glorious and I’m terrified,” replied Schumacher. “Because it’s new material, right? It’s all this stuff you know and love from the movie, but we’re adding all these elements for the characters, a deeper dive into them, things we’ve talked about before. And it’s looking so beautiful, but we don’t know what we have until you…until the audiences joins us.”

Tickets for the new performance on Friday, August 18th will be available, as well as, more tickets will be made available during the weeks of the run.