Company Ruled To Have Violated Civil Rights Of Muslim Employees

August 10, 2017 6:43 PM
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission ruled a company violated the civil rights of its Muslim employees.

It happened in 2015, when about 150 employees walked off the job at Cargill after supervisors told them they could not take breaks together to pray.

The company then fired the workers for violating attendance policies.

The findings by the EEOC mean Cargill and the employees can move ahead with working on a settlement.

A discrimination lawsuit could be filed if they can’t reach one.

