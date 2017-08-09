Family’s Dog Dies In Cargo Hold On United Flight

August 9, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Houston, San Francisco, United Airlines

HOUSTON (CBS4) – United Airlines is apologizing after a family’s dog died on a flight.

The 5-year-old King Charles Spaniel was in the cargo hold when he was found dead.

The flight from Houston to San Francisco was originally delayed because of weather.

During that delay, the family says there was a problem with the air conditioning in the cabin.

United released a statement saying it is conducting a thorough review of what happened.

Despite this and other recent problems, overall airline complaints are down nationwide while cancellations are up.

On-time arrivals fell, with just 76 percent of flights arriving as scheduled.

