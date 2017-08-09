Smokey Bear Celebrates 73rd Birthday

DENVER (CBS4) – An iconic symbol of wildland and forest safety turns 73-years-old today.

Several agencies from all over the country wished Smokey Bear a happy birthday.

It's @smokey_bear's birthday. The mascot is based on a cub rescued from a forest fire, who then came to @NationalZoo https://t.co/XKncqrqryb pic.twitter.com/vfNiY0pado — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) August 9, 2017

One of those agencies has a special connection to Smokey.

Colorado’s own Parks and Wildlife Department shared their wishes on twitter.

A big Happy Birthday to our friend @smokey_bear who turns 73 today!

He bearly looks a day over 30. #OnlyYou 🌲🌲🌲 pic.twitter.com/bYqgLLhYPO — CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) August 9, 2017

The Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign was created in 1944 by the U.S. Forest Service.

It wasn’t until then when Smokey Bear quickly became extremely popular that prompted an Act of Congress which allowed money to be collected for Smokey’s image. That money would go toward continued wildfire prevention education that would span decades to come.

In 1950, a bear cub became the real life face to the campaign. The cub was severely injured in a raging wildfire in south central New Mexico. Rangers saved the cub which had burns to its paws and hind legs.

The cub was later moved to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. where he died in 1976. His body was moved back to New Mexico where he was buried at the Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan.

LINK: History About the Smokey Bear Campaign