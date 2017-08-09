NOAA Says Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Ramping Up

(CBS4) – Government forecasters are warning that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season is just getting started.

It could be more active than they first predicted back in May.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts there could be as many as 19 named storms before the season ends on November 30th.

That number includes up to 5 major hurricanes, Category 3 or stronger.

The Saffir-Simpson scale, which measures hurricane strength, goes to Category 5, with winds exceeding 157 miles per hour.

Scientists say wind patterns and warmer ocean temperatures could help fuel storms. It is unlikely an El Niño will form to disrupt the systems.

Historically, 95% of major hurricanes form in August, September, or October.