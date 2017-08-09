School District Says No To Students Viewing Eclipse With Glasses

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County School District says no student will be allowed to view the eclipse with any glasses.

The district says only those that create “pinhole projectors” will be allowed to go and watch the eclipse.

Three buses are being chartered for some students to go see the eclipse as a class project.

Colorado won’t see totality in the upcoming eclipse, but will experience more than 92 percent.

Jefferson County is set to open before the eclipse, which takes place Aug. 21.

Cherry Creek kids are already back in class, with Douglas County returning Thursday and Denver Public Schools next week.

