High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: ‘It’s Part Of How We Live’

August 9, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Parks and Recreation, Harriet LaMair, High Line Canal, High Line Canal Conservancy, Marjorie Wall Hofer, Tracy Young, Waterton Canyon

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – For many across the Denver Metro Area, the High Line Canal is more than just a trail, it’s a way of life.

“It’s part of how we live,” said Green Oaks resident Marjorie Wall Hofer. “”We use it regularly for biking, walking, and walking our dogs.”

high line canal repairs 6pkg transfer frame 239 High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: Its Part Of How We Live

Marjorie Wall Hofer (credit: CBS)

As Colorado’s population grows, so does the trail’s popularity.

“It’s approximately 100 feet wide, and it’s 71 miles long, and if you do the math, that equals more 900 acres of land, and that’s larger than Central Park in New York City,” said High Line Canal Conservancy Executive Director Harriet LaMair.

high line canal repairs 6pkg transfer frame 751 High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: Its Part Of How We Live

Harriet LaMair (credit: CBS)

But the trail is a resource that can’t take care of itself. LaMair says the it’s future as a long-term fixture in the community is uncertain.

high line canal repairs 6pkg transfer frame 1856 High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: Its Part Of How We Live

(credit: CBS)

Denver Water owns the trail and manages the irrigation of water through the canals, but the trail’s maintenance falls on eleven jurisdictions, including Aurora.

“The High Line in Aurora connects so many parks and open spaces and schools to our neighborhoods, so we want to enhance those connections, and we want to give people reason to get out and use the trail,” said City of Aurora Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Manager Tracy Young.

high line canal repairs 6pkg transfer frame 1355 High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: Its Part Of How We Live

Tracy Young (credit: CBS)

The High Line Canal Conservancy is working to maximize the trail’s potential by asking the public to become High Line Heroes and donate money to their mission.

“My goal is to get people who live here to understand they can go from Aurora all the way to Waterton Canyon,” Young said, “How cool is that?”

Wall Hofer plans to become a member.

high line canal repairs 6vo transfer frame 117 High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: Its Part Of How We Live

(credit: CBS)

high line canal repairs 6pkg transfer frame 1212 High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: Its Part Of How We Live

(credit: CBS)

“It maintains our property values, it maintains our way of living, and it maintains our ability to be fit and healthy,” Wall Hofer said.

To learn more about how you can contribute to the High Line Canal Conservancy, visit their website.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch