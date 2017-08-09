High Line Canal Trail Future Uncertain: ‘It’s Part Of How We Live’

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – For many across the Denver Metro Area, the High Line Canal is more than just a trail, it’s a way of life.

“It’s part of how we live,” said Green Oaks resident Marjorie Wall Hofer. “”We use it regularly for biking, walking, and walking our dogs.”

As Colorado’s population grows, so does the trail’s popularity.

“It’s approximately 100 feet wide, and it’s 71 miles long, and if you do the math, that equals more 900 acres of land, and that’s larger than Central Park in New York City,” said High Line Canal Conservancy Executive Director Harriet LaMair.

But the trail is a resource that can’t take care of itself. LaMair says the it’s future as a long-term fixture in the community is uncertain.

Denver Water owns the trail and manages the irrigation of water through the canals, but the trail’s maintenance falls on eleven jurisdictions, including Aurora.

“The High Line in Aurora connects so many parks and open spaces and schools to our neighborhoods, so we want to enhance those connections, and we want to give people reason to get out and use the trail,” said City of Aurora Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Manager Tracy Young.

The High Line Canal Conservancy is working to maximize the trail’s potential by asking the public to become High Line Heroes and donate money to their mission.

“My goal is to get people who live here to understand they can go from Aurora all the way to Waterton Canyon,” Young said, “How cool is that?”

Wall Hofer plans to become a member.

“It maintains our property values, it maintains our way of living, and it maintains our ability to be fit and healthy,” Wall Hofer said.

To learn more about how you can contribute to the High Line Canal Conservancy, visit their website.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4.