Turns Out Animals Can Also Be Helicopter Parents

August 9, 2017 4:47 PM
(CBS4) – Turns out it’s not just people who can be helicopter parents.

Dogs can be as well, and that can impact the puppies’ behavior as adults.

Researchers found that too much time with mom could undermine their success.

“One of the findings was that pups who were perhaps overly mothered, their moms were overly attentive to them, spending a lot of time with them, licking them copiously, that those pups were not as likely be be selected as guides,” said Dr. Dolores Holle of “The Seeing Eye.”

Training guide dogs is expensive, and about 30 percent of them who enter the programs don’t make the cut.

That makes it important to select the right dogs in the first place.

