Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Random Attack

August 9, 2017 5:32 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A young woman was murdered more than a week ago in a random attack.

Cristina Weir lived in an apartment in the Five Points Neighborhood near 25th Street and Glenarm Place.

cristine weir 2 go fund me Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Random Attack

Cristina Weir (credit: GoFundMe.com)

A coworker found Weird dead, and now police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Esstefan Hamlin, saying he had Weir’s car a few days after her death.

esstefan c hamlin Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Random Attack

Esstefan Hamlin (credit: Denver Police Department)

Flowers sit outside Weir’s front door.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, where family and friends are sharing their condolences with a goal of raising nearly $30,000 for a scholarship fund in her name.

