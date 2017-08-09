Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Random Attack

DENVER (CBS4) – A young woman was murdered more than a week ago in a random attack.
Cristina Weir lived in an apartment in the Five Points Neighborhood near 25th Street and Glenarm Place.
A coworker found Weird dead, and now police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Esstefan Hamlin, saying he had Weir’s car a few days after her death.
Flowers sit outside Weir’s front door.
A GoFundMe page has been set up, where family and friends are sharing their condolences with a goal of raising nearly $30,000 for a scholarship fund in her name.